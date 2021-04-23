Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,165 shares of company stock worth $45,623,450 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.28. 15,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $256.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

