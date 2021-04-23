Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

