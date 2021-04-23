Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.