Chromia Market Cap Tops $96.17 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $96.17 million and approximately $75.00 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

