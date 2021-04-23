Christopher D. Lagow Sells 411 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $15,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,235,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

