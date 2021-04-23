Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s (CHYHY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

