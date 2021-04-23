Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (PPRQF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PPRQF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.33 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

