Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,602.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,472.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,457.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,393.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

