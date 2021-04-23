Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.71 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $22.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.55.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,457.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,393.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

