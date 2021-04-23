Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $683.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $657.68. 983,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,133. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.24 and a 200 day moving average of $631.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.