Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $162.00 at Cowen

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.