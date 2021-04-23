Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

GTLS stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.52. 10,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.