Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $152.79. 347,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,614. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

