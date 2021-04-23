Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Noodles & Company worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 480,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

