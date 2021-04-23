Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Tricida worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tricida by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of TCDA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,500. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.