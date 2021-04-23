Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

