Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

CARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.