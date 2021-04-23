Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,088 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $18.31 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.