CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $318.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $130.68 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

