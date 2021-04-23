CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 94.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $219.47. The company had a trading volume of 144,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168,268. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

