CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $11.30 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $184.00. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.22 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

