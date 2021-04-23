CFO4Life Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

Shares of PB stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.