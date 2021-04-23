CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $23.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $106.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.46 million to $107.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $122.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,422. CEVA has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,637.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.