Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

CDAY stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,553. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

