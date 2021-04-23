Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $32,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

