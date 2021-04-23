Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the first quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Century Aluminum is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs. It should also gain from higher global demand for aluminum, supported by strong manufacturing activities. Efforts to lower debt level are also encouraging. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher alumina costs which are expected to hurt margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. Moreover, power costs are expected to rise in the first quarter due to weather-driven rise in domestic energy prices and seasonal issues. The company’s stretched valuation is another concern. “

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.