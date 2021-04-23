Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,212 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $100,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

