Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 554,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

