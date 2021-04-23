Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 8,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 355.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in EOG Resources by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.