Centerra Gold’s (CGAU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGAU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

