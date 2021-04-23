Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 10,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.