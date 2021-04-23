CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,458. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

