Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

