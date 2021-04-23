Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Shares of CE traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.07. 731,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,928. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.46. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

