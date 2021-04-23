Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

CE stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

