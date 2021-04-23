CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $152.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

CDW traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.30. 12,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,758. CDW has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CDW by 10,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

