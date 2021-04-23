CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTGLY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

