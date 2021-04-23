CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

