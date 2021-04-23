CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTT. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $543.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

