Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.