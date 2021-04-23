Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Plans GBX 1.18 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 147.68 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The company has a market capitalization of £138.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.09).

In related news, insider Peter Page purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

