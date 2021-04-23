Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Plans GBX 1.18 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CARR opened at GBX 147.68 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The company has a market capitalization of £138.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.09).
In related news, insider Peter Page purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
