Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 142.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

