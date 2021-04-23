Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.