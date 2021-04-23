Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,355. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

