Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Carriage Services stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 750 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

