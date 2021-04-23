Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

