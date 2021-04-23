Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

