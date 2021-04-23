CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Trading Up 5.3%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 3,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,982,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CarLotz stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.07% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

CarLotz Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

