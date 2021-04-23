Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $13.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.14. 10,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,900. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $181.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

