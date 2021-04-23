Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$176.00 during trading hours on Friday. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

